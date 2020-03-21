Services
Lafayette - With regards to the COVID19 mandates, attendance will be limited to 50 persons or less at one time.

Private Graveside services will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. in Saint Charles Borromeo Cemetery, for Clara Miller Primeaux, who died Saturday morning, March 21, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette.

Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo.

Rev. Steven E. Kimmons, SJ of Our Lady of the Oaks Retreat House will conduct the graveside services.

Survivors include two daughters, Nancy Primeaux Wiener and her husband, Dr. Robert Wiener of Germantown, TN and Karen Primeaux of Lafayette and one son, William Primeaux and his wife, Elsa Primeaux of Memphis, TN.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dr. Howard Primeaux; parents, Tilfred and Carita Miller; sister, Rose Couvillion; two brothers, Joseph Miller and Benjamin Miller.

Clara Belle was a loving mother and friend to all. She loved to travel, cook, garden and spend time with family. She was a member of the Women's Dental Auxiliary, one of the founding members of Vermilionville Historic Village and parishioner of Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

Memorial contributions can be made in Clara Primeaux's name to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.stjude.org/donate

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com <http://www.mourning.com>

Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
