Clarence "C.J." Babineaux
Coteau - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Clarence Joseph (C.J.) Babineaux, age 79, at 10:00 am, Friday, May 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau with Father Ed Degeyter officiating. Mr. C.J. will be laid to rest alongside his wife Judy in the church cemetery following the Mass.
Visitation will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm with the rosary at 6:00 p.m. The funeral home will reopen Friday at 8 am until 9:30 am.
C.J. was married to the late Judy Fremin Babineaux on June 30, 1962 for 56 years. He was born in Coteau on June 11, 1939 and grew up helping on his parents' cotton and dairy farms. He graduated from NISH Class of 1957 and then earned 3 degrees from USL in high school science and education administration - Bachelors, Masters, and Specialist in Education. He served 6 years in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He began his teaching career at NISH in the areas of general science, biology, and chemistry. In 1969 he became Director of ESEA federal programs for the Iberia Parish School Board. Following public school retirement he taught at Mt. Carmel in New Iberia and was principal at Trinity Catholic School in St. Martinville.
C.J. participated in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church activities serving in many layman capacities from 1948 until 2015. He enjoyed horticulture as a hobby having grown and sold daylilies and cultivated orchids for many years. Vegetable and fruit gardening were his favorites. He was a member of Delta Daylily Society, Acadian Orchid Society and Acadiana Rose Society. Photography and music were also among his hobbies. He and his dad had a Cajun French accordion band.
He is survived by his sons Clarence Paul and Rodrick Babineaux of Coteau; his daughter Teresa B. Olivier and husband Jamie of Coteau; his sister Sherry B. Romero; eight grandchildren, Zachary, Chris, Jeremy and Holly Olivier and Felicia B. Wiltz, Ashley B. Culver, Nicholas and Quinton Babineaux; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Judy F. Babineaux, son Wendell J. Babineaux, parents Clarence and Elinda R. Babineaux, and sister Betty Jane Babineaux.
Pallbearers will be Zachary, Chris, and Jeremy Olivier, Nicholas and Quinton Babineaux and Ryan Romero. Scott Bailey, Jacob Wiltz and Steven and Courtney Romero will serve as honorary pallbearers.
To view on-line obituary, video tribute and share memories, please visit www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 2, 2019