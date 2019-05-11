|
|
Clarence "Boobie" Fabacher, Jr.
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette for Clarence "Boobie" Fabacher, Jr., 78, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Amelia Manor Nursing Home in Lafayette.
Reverend Andrew Schumacher, Parochial Vicar of Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, will conduct the funeral services. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Survivors include his son, Heath Aaron Fabacher; his daughter in law, Kristen Sturlese Fabacher; his grandchildren, Julia and Carly Fabacher, Tyler Hamilton and Abigail Fabacher; and his siblings, Theresa Ann Manuel, Dorothy Fabacher, Marshall Fabacher, Michael Fabacher, Brenda Fabacher, and Angela Landry.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Emma Julia Mehal Fabacher; one son, Luke Damien Fabacher; his parents, Clarence and Theresa Fabacher; and siblings, Edmond "E.J." Fabacher, Lucille Suire, Emily Fabacher, Randy Fabacher, Madeline Short, and Robley Keith Fabacher.
Clarence Fabacher, Jr. was born on November 18, 1940 in Lafayette, Louisiana to Clarence and Theresa Ann Fabacher. He was a proud Veteran of the military, and served as SSGT in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Bronze Star. He married Emma Julia Mehal in 1971 and was a caring, loving husband for over 33 years until her passing in 2004. "Boobie", as he was known to his friends and family, was a devoted father, grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he adored, and playing bourée with his friends. Anyone who knew him could agree that he had an "ornery" side, combined with a witty sense of humor. He was loved by many, always fun to be around, and will be truly missed by all.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Hamilton, Danny Boy Delahoussaye, William Bienvenu, Jr., Harry "Peanut" Guidry, Jr., Colby Fabacher, and Stafford "Chuckie" Verret. Honorary pallbearers will be Marshall Fabacher and Michael Fabacher.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Monday from 9:00 AM until time of services.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Fabacher's name to the Veteran's of Foreign War Foundation, www.VFW.org, or AMVETS at AMVETS.org.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Fabacher family to the nurses, staff and doctors of Amelia Manor Nursing Home and Heart of Hospice, for their kindness and compassion given to Mr. Fabacher and his family during their time of need.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on May 11, 2019