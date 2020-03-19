Services
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude Fuqua
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude C. Fuqua Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claude C. Fuqua Jr. Obituary
Claude C. Fuqua, Jr.

Lafayette - Claude C. Fuqua, Jr., 94, passed away at his residence in Lafayette on Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020. Claude served our country honorably as a pilot during WWII in the US Navy. After the war, Claude completed his college education receiving a Master's Degree from LSU. He was very proud of being a math teacher during his career, lastly instructing at Lafayette High School which is where he retired. He cherished his late wife Mary B. Fuqua who preceded him in death in July 2019. Honoring Claude's final request, there will be no funeral for him as he wanted to simply be laid to rest beside Mary at the Woodard Cemetery in Taylor, La.

His sister Beverly Corbett of Alexandria, La. survives him.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -