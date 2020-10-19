Claude Duplechian
Jennings - Claude Maurice "Sammy" Duplechian was born on January 23, 1937, in Welsh, LA, to Morris and Azelina Duplechian. He died on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at age 83, with his loving wife and children at his side. After his family moved to Lake Charles, Sammy attended Marion High School, served in the U.S. Army, and graduated from SLI, where he met and married Marguerite Prejean Duplechian. After employment as a biology teacher at Lake Charles High School, a lab tech at Memorial Hospital, and a pharmaceutical rep for Pfizer and Geigy, Sammy went back to school and in 1974 graduated from Auburn University with his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. He and Marguerite established Duplechian Animal Hospital in Jennings, where he practiced until 1988. From that point forward he was known to many people simply as "Doc". After his retirement from private practice, he worked for several years as a Dietary Consultant for Hill's Science Diet Pet Food, and with Calcasieu Parish Animal Control. When not taking care of other people's animals he enjoyed caring for his own, both large and small, fishing, gardening, watching boxing, westerns, and LSU Football, and sharing time with his family. Sammy was predeceased by his parents and his two brothers, Eudice Duplechian and Russell Duplechian. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Marguerite Prejean Duplechian: his children David (Kim) Duplechian of Lake Charles, Wayne (Nancy) Duplechian of Bossier City, Pamela (Bill) Meariman of LaPlace, and Michael (Tammy Domingue) Duplechian of Jennings; 8 grandchildren; Trent (Brittany) Duplechian, Clarisse (Kevin) Koch, Trevor Duplechian, Amber (Corey) Romero, Channen (William) Mays, Dylan (Ashley) Dunn, Mikey Duplechian, and Mariah (Jamie) Quebodeaux: 1 step grandson, Michael (Angela) Troglen; 8 great grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren; and his 4 legged son, Bubba.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Claude Maurice "Sammy" Duplechian will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Wednesday, October 21, at 2:00 pm, with Father Susil Fernando officiating. Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 21, beginning at 9:00 until the time of his Mass, with a Rosary recited at 10:00. A private interment will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank all the many people involved in Sammy's care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jennings or the charity of your choice
