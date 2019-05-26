|
|
Claude Labbe
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 1:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Claude Labbe, 94, who passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Magnolia Estates in Lafayette. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service with a Rosary recited at 11:00 AM.
Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum.
Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services.
Claude is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cecilia Legere Labbe; his parents, Cyprien and Marie Louise Pellicier Labbe; his brothers, Robert Labbe, Sr., Isadore Labbe and Esta Labbe; and his sisters, Louisianese Millstead, Bella Benoit, Nita Labbe and Elise Prejean.
A native and lifelong resident of Duson, Claude was a WWII Veteran of the United States Army having served in the Pacific Theatre. He was a1943 graduate of Scott High School. Along with his brothers, Isadore and Esta, Claude was part owner of Labbe's Service Garage in Duson for 42 years prior to his retirement in 1987. He was a member of the Louisiana Automotive Association and the Inventor's Association. He was also a member of the American Legion Arceneaux Post #77 of Rayne, a member and former trustee of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Duson. He was active in the Holy Name Society and St. Theresa Knights of Columbus Council #3870.
Memorial contributions can be made in Claude Labbe's name to St. Theresa's Catholic Church for the Religious Education Program.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by Claude's family to the staff of Acadian Hospice, and to his caregivers, Mikel Joseph, and also Mona Comeaux and Latonia Pitre who cared for Claude for over 7 years as well as his wife Cecilia. The compassion and care they gave to Claude is deeply appreciated with an immeasurable amount of gratitude.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on May 26, 2019