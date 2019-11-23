|
Colen Jared Hennigan
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 11:00 AM in St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette for Colen Jared Hennigan, 34, who passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Ohio.
Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
Reverend James Brady, Pastor of St. Pius X Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include his son, Kyler Jude Hennigan; his parents, Stephen F. Hennigan and Reneé Franques Hennigan; one sister, Heather Hennigan; his twin brother, Bryce Hennigan; one nephew, Evan Hennigan; his paternal grandmother, Frances Hennigan; his fiancée Tiffany and her children that Colen loved dearly, Ryan, Alaina, and Adessa.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Ashton Jude Hennigan; his maternal grandparents, Floyd and Anna M. Franques; his paternal grandfather, Joe Hennigan; and two uncles, Juan Franques and Craig Hennigan.
Colen has always been a people loving, independent thinking, caring person. His intelligence and gifts were impressive, and he was always entertaining. Extremely talented in mechanics and athletics, he could do most anything well including an occasional tantrum. He was honored as a Serra Club Altar Server of the Year and loved serving under Msgr Richard Mouton. He graduated from Vermilion Catholic and won district in Environmental Science. He earned 2 associate degrees while working in the downtown area. He then worked in the oilfield in Louisiana, West Texas, Ohio and surrounding areas where his customers and co-workers really respected him, but was looking forward to a new career in insurance in Ohio so he could spend more time with his Ohio family. He had compassion for all-even those he did not know, always wanting to help and pray with, and for. Colen always maintained his Faith in God and shared this light with many. He always had a good story to tell, a huge heart, brought laughter to so many, and always had a smile on his face when he saw you.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Sunday from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM with a Rosary prayed at 5:00 PM in the funeral home. On Monday, the family will meet visitors at St. Pius X Catholic Church at 10:30 AM.
Memorial contributions can be made in Colen Hennigan's name to St Jude Children's Hospital, Catholic Charities of Acadiana or any of your choosing.
