Connie Serrette Obituary
Connie Serrette

Henderson - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Henderson for Connie Serrette, 92, who passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at St. Agnes Healthcare & Rehab Center.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home in Cecilia from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Wednesday and continue on Thursday at 8:00 am until 10:00 am. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 pm on Wednesday.

Fr. Lloyd Benoit will officiate at the Funeral Mass. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Henderson.

Connie was born in Breaux Bridge to the late Simeon and Amanda Zeringue Serrette. He proudly served in the United States Army during WWII. He was a Commercial Fisherman for over 50 years. Connie enjoyed hunting, being outdoors, going to his camp, and spending time with family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Agnes and Hospice of Acadiana for their love and care. Connie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his son, Jackie Serrette and wife Karen; grandson, Jarrod Serrette and wife Crystal; granddaughter, Kim Serrette; great-granddaughter, Ava Gayle Serrette; great-grandsons, Sai James Polk and Milo James Serrette; and his sister, Vergie S. Latiolais.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Verley Marie Montet Serrette; parents, Simeon J. and Amanda Zeringue Serrette; sisters, Minervia S. White, Ollie S. Doucet, and Bertha Mary "Bercy" Latiolais; and brothers, Sterling and Anthony Serrette.

Pallbearers will be James Brooke Nickel, Phillip Serrette, Marvin Serrette, Norris Huval, Johnny Serrette, and Lloyd Melancon.

Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Serrette and Clem Theriot.

Pellerin Funeral Home of Cecilia, 2238 Bushville Hwy., Cecilia, LA 70521, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.

To view on-line obituary, sign guestbook and view video tribute, go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 26, 2019
