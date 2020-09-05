CPO Edward Hebert
Lafayette - CPO Edward Hebert was born on May 04,1976 and died unexpectedly on August 22, 2020 while stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii. He spent most of his career in Virginia Beach, Virginia and Honolulu, Hawaii.
Born and raised in Lafayette, Louisiana, he graduated from Acadiana High School. Growing up in Cajun country, he loved spending time fishing, hunting, and skateboarding with his brothers and friends, ran cross-country and track in High School, and met the love of his life Christina while attending the University of Lafayette. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He enlisted in the United States Navy and reported to Recruit Training Command at Great Lakes, Illinois in 1998. At his first duty station, Edward served as a Hospital Corpsman at Camp Geiger, School of Infantry located in North Carolina. He volunteered and attended Basic Underwater Demolition School, Coronado, California. Upon successful completion of training, he qualified as a US Navy SEAL and deployed multiple times in support of the Global War on Terrorism, conducting combat operations in the Middle East, South East Asia, and other undisclosed locations. He participated in classified worldwide operations in support of U.S. and foreign governments, militaries, and agencies in the interest of National Security.
As a Navy SEAL Scout/Sniper, Joint Tactical Air Controller, 18 Delta Combat Medic, and Seal Delivery Vehicle Pilot he was an extremely important and valued member of the SEAL community. While serving on active duty he earned his Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences from Excelsior College.
Chief Petty Officer Edward Hebert was a highly decorated combat veteran with numerous awards including the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal w/ V (3 awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (2 awards), Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation, Good Conduct Medal (5 awards), National Defense Medal, Operation Iraqi Freedom Medal, Operation Enduring Freedom Medal, Operation Inherent Resolve Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (5 awards), NATO Medal, Expert Rifle Medal, and Expert Pistol Medal.
Edward leaves behind his loving wife, Christina Leger Hebert, and three beautiful children, Jackson Hebert, Spencer Hebert, and Zoe Hebert, his mother-in-law, Ms. Gretchen Leger, mother, Natalie Bienvenu, father, Dr. Stephen Hebert, brothers, Zerben (Konekeo) Hebert, Charles (Amy) Hebert, Anthony (Lexi) Hebert, sister, Sarah (Erich) Crawford, brothers-in-law, Gregory (Sara) Leger Jr., Jeremy (Ashley) Leger; his grandmothers-in-law, Verlie Matt and Thelma Leger and uncle, Mike Leger. He is predeceased by his father-in-law, Gregory Leger, his brother, Jerome Hebert, grandparents, Dr. Zerben and Mrs. Gertrude Bienvenu and Mr. Jerome Hebert and Mrs. Olga Hebert and grandfathers-in-law, Mr. Dewey Matt and Remi Leger.
Family visitation from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 6 with a rosary at 6:30 P.M. at Martin & Castille Funeral Home - DOWNTOWN
Visitation for those who want to pay their respects will be from 10:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, September 7, rosary 6:30 P.M. and visitation will resume on Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. until time of service at Martin & Castille Funeral Home - DOWNTOWN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 P.M. in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
Reverend Andrew Schumacher, Parochial Vicar of Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, will be the celebrant of the funeral mass.
Edward will be laid to rest in Opelousas, Louisiana on Sept 8th, 2020 at Bellevue Memorial Park, 4833 Hwy 182, Opelousas, LA 70570.
In lieu of flowers, Edward's family requests donations be sent in honor of his memory to the Navy SEAL Foundation www.navySEALfoundation.org http://www.navySEALfoundation.org
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311