|
|
Cullen Patrick LeBlanc
Carencro - It is with saddened hearts the family of Cullen Patrick LeBlanc 31 share his unexpected passing away on March 11, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Cullen was a native of Carencro, LA. but had made his home in Austin, Texas. He was a loving father, son, brother and friend. He is survived by his loving daughter, Emmah Lynn Maurer, his parents, John and Pame Murray LeBlanc, sister and brother-in-law, Courtney and BJ Picard, nephews Taylor and Hunter Picard who he adored and his dear friends, Patrick and Jean Sullivan. He was preceded in death by his brother, Corey, paternal grandparents, John and Lillian LeBlanc and maternal grandparents, L A and Juanita Murray.
Due to the circumstances of Covid-19, a private ceremony of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the The Advertiser from May 4 to May 6, 2020