|
|
Curley Thibeaux
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Curley Thibeaux, 67, who died peacefully May 2, 2019 at St. Christina Nursing and Rehab Center.
Interment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery.
Curley was a long-time resident of Youngsville, LA.
He leaves to mourn one brother, Dudley Thibeaux of Lafayette, LA; four sisters, Mary Smith of Broussard, LA, Rose Mary Flugence of Youngsville, LA, Julia Williams of Lafayette, LA, Dorothy Keal (Miller Keal) of New Iberia, LA and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mayo Thibeaux and Carmelita Brown Thibeaux; three brothers, Caffery, Rodney and Calvin Thibeaux.
The family would like to thank St. Christina Nursing Facility staff for their love and care of Mr. Thibeaux.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 8:00 a.m.
Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 8, 2019