Cynthia Marie Dupuis
Lafayette - Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2:00PM at Kinchen Funeral in Lafayette for Ms. Cynthia Marie Dupuis, 53, who passed away Thursday night at Sage Specialty Hospital in Denham Springs, Louisiana.
Pastor Lenton Broussard and Deacon Christian Stelly will officiate the service.
Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery following the funeral.
Ms. Dupuis, born August 29, 1965, was a lifelong native and resident of Lafayette, LA.
Survivors include her significant other of 10 years, the former; Tommy Stelly, of Lafayette, his two sons; Christian and (Harvey) Zack Stelly, her only son; John Dupuis, his fiancée`; Taylor Sonnier, two grandchildren; Tristyn Dupuis and Taegan Sonnier of Breaux Bridge, LA., Johns dad; Robert Hebert, three brothers; Rex Dupuis and his wife; Cheryl Dupuis, Kenneth Dupuis and his wife; Lillian Dupuis of Breaux Bridge, LA., and Kerman Dupuis and his wife of Butte La Rose, one sister; Rita Moore of Lafayette, LA., two nieces; Kayla Hebert and her husband; T.J. Hebert of Carencro, LA., and Ashley Dupuis and her fiancée`; Robert Menard of Lafayette, LA., four nephews; Cody Jagneaux and his wife; April Jagneaux of Lafayette, LA., Matthew Crandall and his wife; Martina Crandall, Timothy Dupuis and Carl Dupuis of Breaux Bridge, LA., four great nephews; Kannon and Konnor Menard of Lafayette, LA., and Easton Crandall, three great nieces; Karma Dupuis, Parris Hersey, Aurora Hersey, and Steven Hersey all of Carencro, LA., and a host of relatives and friends.
Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents; Genevieve Dupuis and Elie Dupuis Sr., two brothers; Carl Dupuis and Elie Dupuis Jr.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 9:00AM until time of service at 2:00PM at Kinchen Funeral.
Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2019