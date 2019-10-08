|
|
Dale Anthony Melancon
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2:30 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette for Dale Anthony Melancon, 66, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Wednesday from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM and will continue on Thursday from 11:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed on Wednesday at 6:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
Entombment will be held at Calvary Mausoleum on Friday morning at 10:00 AM.
Reverend Gary Schexnayder, will conduct the funeral services.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Leah Marie Melancon Guidry and husband, Chris; his granddaughter, Emma Joan Guidry; his brothers, Nathan Keith Myers, and Ted Mitchell Melancon (godchild); his nieces and nephews, Vas (Mercy), Jewel, Ben (Angie), Chris, Clare, Angela, Michelle, Isaac, Gabriela, Etoile, Christine, Angie, and Andy Myers, Brad and Emily Melancon; and many great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony "Nick" Melancon and Josephine "Jo" Lemaire Melancon; and his brother, Cary Melancon.
Dale Anthony Melancon was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. A long-time lover of sports, Dale dedicated his life to coaching young athletes at numerous high schools in the Acadiana area. Coach Mel was an excellent math teacher, driver's ed instructor, and disciplinarian. He was currently employed at Notre Dame Catholic High School in Crowley, where he taught algebra. Coach Mel enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, hunting and was a big sports fan. His pride and joy was his granddaughter, Emma Joan Guidry. He also loved to spend time with his family, friends and dining with his Friday Night Delight (FND) friends. He was an incredible cook and he loved cooking for others. Coach Mel was a funny, quick-witted character who set a high standard for the many people who looked up to him. His generosity and selflessness will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers will be Brad Melancon, Ben Myers, Vas Myers, Andy Myers, Chris Guidry, Mike Menard, Howard Reaux, and Gary Fontenot.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Maddox Melancon, Lucas Musgrove, Kathan Musgrove, Chad Myers, Chris Myers, Isaac Myers, Nathan Myers, Stanley Reaux, Kip Melancon, Glen LeBlanc, Les Lemaire, Bobby Lemaire, Tim Montet, Dana Spencer, and all of Coach Mel's former athletes, teammates, peers, and students.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Melancon's name to St. Leo Seton Catholic School, 502 St Leo St, Lafayette, LA 70501, Notre Dame Catholic High School, 910 N Eastern Ave, Crowley, LA 70526 and , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Melancon family to the staff of Ochsner's Intensive Care Unit, Lafayette General Medical Center and to all friends for their thoughts, prayers and support during this time.
