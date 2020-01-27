|
Dale Gautreaux
Arnaudville - Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Dale Gautreaux, age 61, who passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Heart Hospital of Lafayette.
Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. The Rev. Travis Abadie, pastor of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville, will officiate at the services. Readers will be Suzette Meche and Michael Champagne. Giftbearers will be his grandchildren. Altar server will be Blaise Barras.
Mr. Gautreaux was a native of Lafayette and lived most of his life in Arnaudville where he was a parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church. He was a 1976 graduate of Comeaux High School and upon graduating, was the owner/operator of Gautreaux's Mobile Home Towing since the age of 17. He was a hardworking man who loved hunting and fishing. Dale truly loved spending time with his family and spoiled his grandkids as much as possible.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Naisa Stelly Gautreaux of Arnaudville; two sons, Robert Gautreaux and wife, Brandy, Corey Gautreaux and wife, Tiffaney, all of Arnaudville; one daughter, Tamara Kidder and husband, Michael, of Arnaudville; six grandchildren, Alli Kidder, Lexi Gautreaux, Ava Gautreaux, Laken Gautreaux, Ivy Gautreaux, Zoe Gautreaux; and two sisters, Elizabeth Champagne and husband, Mickey, Karen Guidry and husband, Pat, all of Breaux Bridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald "Sonny" Gautreaux and the former Barbara Hidalgo; and one brother, Donald Gautreaux.
A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday.
Pallbearers will be Robert Gautreaux, Corey Gautreaux, Dean Gautreaux, Michael Kidder, Max Fontenot and Ben Stelly.
