Dale Matthew Roberts, Sr.
Lafayette - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Dale Matthew Roberts. Dale, 72, passed away at his residence in Lafayette Monday morning, May 27, 2019. Honoring Dale's wishes, there will be no public services.
Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.
To cherish Dale's memory is his beloved wife of 43 years, Bernie Flanagan Roberts of Lafayette; one son, Dale Matthew "Matt" Roberts, Jr. of Lafayette; one brother, James Arthur Roberts and his wife, Ida of Gonzales and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, Louella Fontenot Roberts and Herschel Matthew Roberts; one brother, Seth Patrick Roberts.
Mr. Dale loved to go fishing, golf and spend time with family and friends. He was a avid lover of his pets, Rudy and Bark-lee. He and his wife, Bernie, were the previous owners of the Learning Express Preschool on Moss Street for 18 years. He was a proud supporter of St. Jude's Research Center in Memphis.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 29, 2019