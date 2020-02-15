Services
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
802 Alfred St
Scott, LA 70583
(337) 234-2320
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
802 Alfred St
Scott, LA 70583
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Scott, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dallas LeBlanc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dallas A. LeBlanc

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dallas A. LeBlanc Obituary
Dallas A. LeBlanc

Scott - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott for Dallas Antoine LeBlanc, 86, who died on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Magnolia Estates in Lafayette.

Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum.

Reverend Mark Derise will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his children (and their spouses), Robert LeBlanc, David LeBlanc (Brenda), Rickey LeBlanc (Terry), and Glenda Lodrigue (June); 12 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anna Mae LeBlanc; his daughter, Brenda Faye LeBlanc; his parents, Jules and Gussie LeBlanc; his grandsons, Robert Blake LeBlanc and Isaac Gerard LeBlanc; his daughter in law, Charlene LeBlanc; and his sisters, Loretta Bell and JoAnn Landry.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Monday from 2:30 PM to 9:00 PM and will continue on Tuesday from 8:00 AM until time of services.

A Rosary will be prayed by Brady LeBlanc on Monday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the LeBlanc family to the nurses, staff and doctors of Magnolia Estates and Hospice of Acadiana for their kind and compassionate care given to Mr. LeBlanc during his time of need.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dallas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -