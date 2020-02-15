|
|
Dallas A. LeBlanc
Scott - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott for Dallas Antoine LeBlanc, 86, who died on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Magnolia Estates in Lafayette.
Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum.
Reverend Mark Derise will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include his children (and their spouses), Robert LeBlanc, David LeBlanc (Brenda), Rickey LeBlanc (Terry), and Glenda Lodrigue (June); 12 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anna Mae LeBlanc; his daughter, Brenda Faye LeBlanc; his parents, Jules and Gussie LeBlanc; his grandsons, Robert Blake LeBlanc and Isaac Gerard LeBlanc; his daughter in law, Charlene LeBlanc; and his sisters, Loretta Bell and JoAnn Landry.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Monday from 2:30 PM to 9:00 PM and will continue on Tuesday from 8:00 AM until time of services.
A Rosary will be prayed by Brady LeBlanc on Monday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the LeBlanc family to the nurses, staff and doctors of Magnolia Estates and Hospice of Acadiana for their kind and compassionate care given to Mr. LeBlanc during his time of need.
Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020