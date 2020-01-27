|
|
Dallas J. Matte
Church Point - Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Church Point, LA for Dallas J. Matte, 88. Mr. Matte, a native of rural Acadia Parish near Church Point and currently a resident of Carencro, LA, died Saturday afternoon, January 25 at his residence. Pastor Patrick Broussard will conduct the services with interment following in the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Cemetery on Hwy 35 north of Church Point. Survivors include his wife, Carol Parrish Matte of Carencro; his sons, Brian Matte and wife Lori of Denver, CO and Keith Matte of Mobile, AL; his brothers, Terry Matte and wife "Moe" of Church Point and John Allen Matte and wife "Me-J" of Rayne, LA and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Laurent and Oza Matte; his first wife, Mary A. Matte; a son, Donald Matte, a daughter, Phyllis Kline and a brother, Joseph Leroy Matte. The family requested that visiting hours be observed at Guidry Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 28 and continue from 8:00 A.M. Wednesday until the time of the services. A recitation of the Rosary will be held there at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Scotty, Brian, Gerald and Glenn Matte; Chris Kline and James Simon II. Readers will be Chris Kline and Cynthia Soileau. A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, Mr. Matte was a marketing director with Hiram Walker, Inc. for some thirty-five years. An energetic, civic-minded man, Mr. Matte was a member of American Legion Post 225 and Post 9903, the , a Fourth-Degree Knight of Columbus and a member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. He will be honored with a Flag Presentation Ceremony by the American Legion- Honor Guard, a unit he founded, at the time of services. Arrangements are being handled by Guidry Funeral Home, Inc.; 219 N. Broadway, Church Point, LA (337) 684-5488. View the obituary and guest book on-line at guidryfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Advertiser from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020