Daniel "Danny" DeRousselle, Jr.
Breaux Bridge - A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge for Daniel "Danny" DeRousselle, Jr., 62, who passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Center.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 5:30 pm until 9:00 pm on Friday and continue on Saturday at 7:00 am until 10:30 am. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 pm on Friday.
Rev. Ugochukwu Jerome Cletus, SSJ will officiate at the Funeral Mass. Concelebrant will be Rev. David Hebert.
Danny honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was retired with 30 plus years as a Wastewater Treatment Operations Supervisor with LUS. Danny worked as an official for Lafayette Parks & Recreation and volunteered for PPKUSA. He also served as a tournament director for USSSA Baseball, as a family member of the former Hub City Sports and Promotions Company and was a former volunteer for Hershey's Track and Field Games. Danny, this past year, was a referee for LABOA and LAFOA. Danny was an avid fisherman and he loved working in his yard, as well as other yards, making them beautiful. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, his love for animals, and always wanting to help anyone in need.
He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Susan Reaux DeRousselle of Lafayette; sons, Jason DeRousselle of Arcadia, CA, Clark Guidry and wife Katheryne of Lafayette, and Sean Guidry and wife Ali of Youngsville; his parents, Daniel DeRousselle, Sr. and Mary Martin DeRousselle, of Breaux Bridge; brothers, Martin DeRousselle and wife Geraldine of Baton Rouge, Charles DeRousselle of Baton Rouge, and Anthony DeRousselle and wife Patrice of Rayne; and his grandchildren, Ava Grace Desormeaux, Rosalie "Rosie" Kate Guidry, Graham Guidry, and Luke Guidry.
Pallbearers will be Martin DeRousselle, Anthony DeRousselle, Charles DeRousselle, Clark Guidry, Sean Guidry and Issac "Dexter" Thomas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jason DeRousselle, Clifford Dalcourt, Cornell Lyons, Lance DeRousselle, Sidney DeRousselle, Frank Wittenberg, Carl Guillory, Seneca Guillory, Paul Zappi, and Sheila Guillory Fontenot.
Donations may be made to the Miles Perret Foundation, 2123 Kaliste Saloom, Rd. Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA 70508.
Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019