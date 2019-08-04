Services
Daniel Paul Chastant

Daniel Paul Chastant Obituary
Daniel Paul Chastant

Lafayette - The family of DANIEL PAUL CHASTANT, 64, is saddened to announce his death on July 31, 2019 after a brief illness. Private services will be conducted.

Danny was a lifelong resident of Lafayette, Louisiana. As a commercial electrician he lived and worked in Alaska, Africa and South America. Upon his retirement he devoted most of his time to deer hunting. His love of the woods brought him to many remote hunting and fishing locations. He fished throughout the state, especially in the Basin with friends and his sisters. He was a talented woodworker and an excellent cook.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Margaret Rasmussen Chastant. He is survived by siblings, Thomas Chastant (Paula), Ann Chastant Alesi (Mike), Kim Chastant (Bonnie) and Joan Chastant Raaz (Dana) and seven nephews and nieces as well as numerous cousins.

We are profoundly grateful to Joan and Dana for their devoted, loving care given to Danny during his illness.

Share your condolences, words of comfort and send memorial gifts to the family of Daniel Chastant by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com

Daniel Chastant and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 4, 2019
