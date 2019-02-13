|
|
Dr. David Robert Andrew, Ph.D.
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette for David Robert Andrew, Ph.D., 83, who died on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
Interment will be in Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery, Lafayette, LA.
Reverend Harold Trahan, Pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 60 years, Catherine Vigé Andrew; one daughter, Lisa A. Ellerman and her husband, Troy; two sons, Craig Andrew and his wife, Susan and Dave Andrew and his wife, Nicole; two sisters, Billie Jo Inman and Diana K. Roy; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert David and Gussie Oyler Andrew; and one great-granddaughter, Bradley Anne Ortego.
David was born November 10, 1935, in Wink, Texas. His early education began in west Texas until age 13. He continued his education in Chalmette, LA, and graduated Salutatorian from Arabi High School. David received full scholarships to Southwestern Louisiana Institute in Lafayette, where he was a member of many organizations, including Student Council, Phi Kappa Phi, Blue Key and Delta Sigma Phi. He joined ROTC and was a member of the Rebel Squadron, a special drill team. He graduated Salutatorian from SLI in May 1958 with a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics and Physics. David and Catherine were married in August 1958. He obtained a Master's Degree in Mathematics from Iowa State University in Ames, IA in 1959. David was granted an Andrew Mellon Fellowship at University of Pittsburgh, where he obtained his Doctorate Degree in Mathematics in 1961.
Dr. Andrew returned to University of Southwestern Louisiana as Assistant Professor of Math, and continued as Associate Professor, Professor and Head of Math Department. In 1972 he was appointed chair of the Graduate Council. Dr. Andrew was the first dean of the Ray P. Authement College of Sciences, serving from 1975 - 1985. He continued to teach at USL until retiring in 1987 and taught as Professor Emeritus until age 75.
Dr. Andrew served on Board of Directors of Gulf South Research Institute from 1980-1983, at which time he was instrumental in securing GSRI for USL.
Pallbearers will be Craig Andrew, Dave Andrew, Joseph Andrew, Troy Ellerman, Dean Roy, Michael Sandoval, Andre' Vige' and Edmond Vige'.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Patrick Bertrand, Robert Bilberry, Dr. Duane Blumberg, Rev. Robert Cooper, Spencer Ortego, Dr. Jack Testerman
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 6:30 PM and will continue Monday from 8:00 AM until 9:30 AM.
A Rosary will be prayed on Sunday at 4:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Following the Rosary, there will be a sharing of treasured memories of "Dave" by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dr. David R. Andrew Endowed Scholarship in Mathematics, c/o UL Lafayette Foundation, P.O. Box 44290, Lafayette, LA 70504 or Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 13, 2019