David Roy Cormier
Due to Covid 19, no service will be performed at this time.
David Roy Cormier, age 70, passed away suddenly May 1, 2020.
A 1969 graduate of Our Lady of Fatima High School, he proudly served our country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He studied at Nicholls State College where he was a proud member of the Speckled Trout Club and was bestowed the title of Pop-A-Top. He was employed by Southern Pacific Railroad, and various positions within the oil industry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eli Roy and Doris Guidry Cormier. He is survived by his wife Johnette L. Cormier; stepson Stephen Holleman; sisters: Christine Cormier Mayhall (Steve) and Barbara Cormier Molaison (Rick); brothers: Robert Cormier (Charmaine) and Jeffery Cormier (Dell); and numerous nieces and nephews.
David's zest for life was only surpassed by his love for family and friends.
Published in the The Advertiser from May 4 to May 6, 2020