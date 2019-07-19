|
Del'Quan De Quincy Logan
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Del'Quan De Quincy Logan, 25 years of age, who was called home on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Del'Quan was a loving, caring, beloved son who had a heart of gold and always left you with a "wet" kiss; above all, he was a genuine guy. He always had a smile on his face that would light up any room. Del'Quan was a peace maker and a devoted friend. His fondest loves were every single family member; he loved them dearly. He was a graduate of the Northside High School Viking Family, class of 2013.
He is survived by his two children, Addisyn and Sklah Logan; his girlfriend and mother of his children, India Labry; his mother, Patsy Robinson; father, Tyrone Logan; maternal grandmother, Mary Alice Robinson; paternal grandmother, Verna L. Polk; maternal grandfather, Patrick Benjamin; paternal grandfather, Joseph Logan, Sr.
He was preceded in death by his maternal great grandmother, Alice Robinson; maternal great grandfather, Robbie Robinson; maternal grandmother, Betsy Fontenot; maternal grandfather, Charles Fontenot and paternal grandmother, Mayola Logan; paternal grandfather, Junior Richard; paternal step grandfather, Joseph Labbe and paternal step grandfather, Lennet Polk.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20,2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Rosary starts at 11:00 a.m. with Msgr. Curtis Mallet.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 19, 2019