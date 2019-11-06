|
Delorese "Dee" "Tudy" Schaal
Lafayette - A celebration of life will take place on November 10 2019 at T'Frere's Bed and Breakfast located at 1905 verot school Rd in Lafayette, at 4:00pm, for Delorese "Dee" "Tudy" Marcene Carey Schaal who passed away November 9 2018.
Dee was born April 28 1941 at home in Lehigh Iowa. She attended high school in Burnside Iowa where she was valedictorian of her graduating class. She was a member of Burnside Baptist Church. She was awarded a scholarship to Sioix Falls College, South Dakota. She graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in journalism. She was a journalist for the Fort Dodge Messenger after graduation from 1962 to 1963. She joined the American Red Cross and went to Korea, where she met her husband of 53 years, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Thomas A Schaal. She was a cofounder of a nonprofit organization called Wildlife in Distress, that rehabilitated wild animals so they could be released back into the wild. She loved to do her water aerobic classes which she attended until beginning of 2018. She also loved to go to garage sales every chance she had.
She was a devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, friend and neighbor to all who knew her.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents John and Juanita Carey of Burnside Iowa and 2 grandsons Stephen and Sean Noble of Lafayette.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Schaal of lafayette, her sister JoAnn Carey (Peter), 4 children...John, Sandra (Allen), Virginia and Ronald (Barbara) . 6 grandchildren Rebecca (John), Carey (David), Veronica (Dustan), Brooke (Dylan), Raelynne and Lucian. 7 great-grandchildren Stephenie, Keely (Brittany), Nathan, Zayden, Damian, Melrose, JoDee, Maeve. And 1 great great granddaughter Adilynn. And a numerous amount of friends that she cherished like family.
To know her was to love her!
Please, join the family to celebrate and remember this amazing woman.
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019