Delphine Ann Ducrest Goodson
Lafayette - Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 10:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette for Delphine Ann Ducrest Goodson, 68, who died on Monday, June 8, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette surrounded by her family.
Inurnment will be held in the St. John Cemetery.
Reverend F. Hampton Davis will conduct the funeral services.
Born & raised in Lafayette, Del graduated from Cathedral Carmel High School, the Class of 1970 & attended USL. While working in the hospitality industry she met her husband of 43 years, Charlie Goodson. Together they opened numerous restaurants, starting with Judge Roy Bean's and lastly, Charley G's. She held title of CFO of Louisiana Kitchens until her retirement in 2012. She was one of the original members of the Acadiana Chapter of the American Culinary Federation. She was the first treasurer and was elected each year, for many years.
She was known for her kind and compassionate spirit, volunteering her time with various charities. She loved to help anyone or any animal in need. Her latest rescues, Carlos & Nuni, were like her children. She enjoyed traveling with Charlie & she never missed an opportunity to entertain. She loved cooking for her friends every Sunday. She enjoyed watching football and playing fantasy football with her league for the last 30 years. She was an avid Ragin Cajun football & baseball fan, attending every game she could.
Del is survived by her husband, Charlie Goodson, her two daughters & their husbands, Anna & Bryan Stringer and Claire and Andrew Hill; her grandchildren Reed & Emily Stringer and Emma, Cecile & Charlotte Hill; her twin brother and his wife Paul & Nancy Ducrest. Her brother in law Gus Heingarten, her Brother in law & wife Joe & Carleen Goodson, Sister in law Barbara Garrett, her nieces & nephews and many of her cousins from St. Martinville, LA.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Robert Ducrest, her sister Roberta Heingarten, her mother and father in law, Mr. & Mrs. Joseph Goodson, her sister in law Rhoda Bess Goodson & brother in law John Garrett.
The family would like to extend their eternal gratitude to Hospice of Acadiana, Hospice Nurses Joanne & Michelle, Senior Helpers and her caregivers, Selina, Shannon & Karen.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her honor to Hospice of Acadiana, FLASH (Friends of the Lafayette Animal Shelter), any charity of your choice, or simply put something cooking on the stove, turn on some Michael, Marsha, Zachary, Roddy or Terrance, invite friends and family over and enjoy every minute together!
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Wednesday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and will continue on Thursday from 9:00 AM until time of services.
A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday at 6:00 PM in the funeral home.
