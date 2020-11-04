Sister Denise Billeaud, CDP



1928 - 2020



Sister Denise Billeaud, (formerly Sister Rita Louise), CDP, entered eternal life on October 30, 2020 at the age of 92. She was the first of nine daughters born to Louis and Lucile Corne Billeaud. Sister Denise was born in Broussard, Louisiana on June 23, 1928. She answered God's call to become a Sister of Divine Providence on September 7, 1946 and professed first vows on June 22, 1948.



She served in ministry as a religion teacher at Xavier Prep High School in New Orleans, Louisiana and Our Lady of the Lake University, San Antonio, and as an organist, musician, Scripture scholar, formation director and Spiritual Director.



Sister Denise is survived by the Sisters of Divine Providence and by seven of her eight siblings, Sister Alberta Billeaud, OCD; Mother Mary John Billeaud, OCD; Sister Antoinette Billeaud, CDP; Mrs. Polly Billeaud Garber; Mrs. Frances Billeaud Bendana; Sister Theresa Anne Billeaud, CDP; and Mrs. Mary Anne Billeaud Chiarelli. She is preceded in death by her parents Louis and Lucille Billeaud, and by her sister, Helen Billeaud Baker.



All services will be private but livestreamed via Sisters of Divine Providence Facebook page. The Rosary will be held on Thursday, November 5, at 4:00 p.m. with the Wake at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection and burial will take place on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, Texas 78207-4619.









