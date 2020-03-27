|
|
Dennis Arabie
Lafayette - Dennis was called to his heavenly home on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020.
He was born on September 14, 1957 in Opelousas, Louisiana to Emmett Jacque Arabie and Evelyn Marie
Michaud Arabie. As a young boy he was an avid reader and loved to play games. He attended Ovey Comeaux
High School and studied Fine Art Sculpture at the University of Louisiana. Dennis had a career in
telecommunications and worked as a Communication Technician at Universal ComOne.
He married Donna Talley and they made their home in Lafayette, Louisiana. Dennis spent time with his family,
fishing, camping and traveling. He also enjoyed watching his favorite football team, the New Orleans Saints.
Most importantly, Dennis found joy in the company of family and friends.
Dennis was strong in faith. He was Beloved as a Lay Leader at Faith Community United Methodists Church. He
attended weekly Bible Study and contributed greatly as a volunteer Audio Visual Technician and Operator. He
touched the lives of many and will be missed lovingly by all who knew him.
He was predeceased by his parents, Emmett and Evelyn Arabie and daughter Jasmine Agatha Savoy.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife Donna Talley Arabie, Son Brooks Dillion Arabie and wife Jamie, and
5 grandchildren Jacie Savoy, Destin Savoy, Aubri Arabie, Hailee Arabie and Evelyn Arabie, Godchild Destiny
Babauta and husband Raymond and Raymond Jr. and siblings Wilson and wife Barbara, Rayford and wife
Georgie, Darrel and wife Meg, Merlin and wife Dianne, Debra and Jessie, and Susan and husband Markham
Trahan.
Arrangements entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501.
Condolences to the family can be expressed on the website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined by the Family.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Faith Community United Methodists Church
Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020