Dewey Philip Halphen, Jr.
Lafayette - Dewey Philip Halphen, Jr., aged 93, died peacefully on June 17, 2020 at his home in Lafayette, LA. Dewey was born December 08, 1926, in New Orleans, LA, the son of Dewey Philippe Halphen, Sr. and Beatrice Dupoy Halphen.
After World War II, in which he served in the Navy, he returned home and on December 20, 1949, Dewey married the love of his life, Eula Mae Champagne. They moved to Opelousas, LA where Dewey started Halphen's Refrigeration Service. Several years later, Dewey became the superintendent of the local federal building and after several years in that position, he became the director of plant operations and safety at Doctor's Hospital. He maintained his refrigeration service on the side until he could no longer keep up with it. In addition to raising their twin boys, Dewey loved animals, especially his dogs. He was an active member of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church where he served as an usher until he could no longer attend mass.
Dewey is survived by his sister, Joyce Thibodeaux of Broussard, LA, his two sons, Father Jude A. Halphen of Lafayette, LA and James P. Halphen of Lake Charles, LA, several nieces and nephews, and a number of other relatives and close friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eula Mae Champagne Halphen, his brother, Samuel J. Halphen, and his parents Dewey Philippe Halphen, Sr. and Beatrice Dupoy Halphen of St. Martinville, LA. The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana for the care given to Mr. Dewey Halphen Jr. as well as Cindy Rynott, RN and Charlene Sonnier, RN for their kind, loving and generous service to Mr. Halphen in his final days.
There will be a wake at Martin & Castille Funeral Home DOWNTOWN, located at 330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506 on Friday, June 19, 2020 between 4:00PM and 8:00PM, with a rosary at 7:00PM. The viewing will continue on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 9:00AM, with a Mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist at 11:00AM and burial following at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, located at 355 Teurlings Drive, Lafayette, LA 70501. Reverend Jude A. Halphen, Ph.D. will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services and Reverend Monsignor W. Curtis Mallet, JCL will be the homilist.
Pallbearers will be Hopson "Hoppy" Champagne, Shane Guilbeau, Brody Champagne, Francis LeBlanc, Sam Cypriano, Sammy Halphen, Butch Thibodeaux and Tony Marty.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Lafayette - Dewey Philip Halphen, Jr., aged 93, died peacefully on June 17, 2020 at his home in Lafayette, LA. Dewey was born December 08, 1926, in New Orleans, LA, the son of Dewey Philippe Halphen, Sr. and Beatrice Dupoy Halphen.
After World War II, in which he served in the Navy, he returned home and on December 20, 1949, Dewey married the love of his life, Eula Mae Champagne. They moved to Opelousas, LA where Dewey started Halphen's Refrigeration Service. Several years later, Dewey became the superintendent of the local federal building and after several years in that position, he became the director of plant operations and safety at Doctor's Hospital. He maintained his refrigeration service on the side until he could no longer keep up with it. In addition to raising their twin boys, Dewey loved animals, especially his dogs. He was an active member of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church where he served as an usher until he could no longer attend mass.
Dewey is survived by his sister, Joyce Thibodeaux of Broussard, LA, his two sons, Father Jude A. Halphen of Lafayette, LA and James P. Halphen of Lake Charles, LA, several nieces and nephews, and a number of other relatives and close friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eula Mae Champagne Halphen, his brother, Samuel J. Halphen, and his parents Dewey Philippe Halphen, Sr. and Beatrice Dupoy Halphen of St. Martinville, LA. The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana for the care given to Mr. Dewey Halphen Jr. as well as Cindy Rynott, RN and Charlene Sonnier, RN for their kind, loving and generous service to Mr. Halphen in his final days.
There will be a wake at Martin & Castille Funeral Home DOWNTOWN, located at 330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506 on Friday, June 19, 2020 between 4:00PM and 8:00PM, with a rosary at 7:00PM. The viewing will continue on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 9:00AM, with a Mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist at 11:00AM and burial following at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, located at 355 Teurlings Drive, Lafayette, LA 70501. Reverend Jude A. Halphen, Ph.D. will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services and Reverend Monsignor W. Curtis Mallet, JCL will be the homilist.
Pallbearers will be Hopson "Hoppy" Champagne, Shane Guilbeau, Brody Champagne, Francis LeBlanc, Sam Cypriano, Sammy Halphen, Butch Thibodeaux and Tony Marty.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily World & The Advertiser from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.