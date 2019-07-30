|
|
Diana Dawdy Chesley
Jacksonville, Il - Diana Dawdy Chesley of Jacksonville, Illinois passed away June 22, 2019 at Lavender Ridge Memory Care in Jacksonville. She was born June 25, 1936 in White Hall, Illinois, the daughter of William Lee and Mary Jones Dawdy. Diana graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1954 where she made her lifetime friends. She graduated from Illinois College in 1958 and continued to support the College where she was a member of the Board of Trustees for 20 years and the Health and Wellness Services Center is named in her honor. Diana lived in Lafayette, La where she raised her children and later moved to Las Vegas, Nv. where she became a huge Runnin' Rebel basketball fan. In 2007 she moved back to Jacksonville to be with her parents in their later years.
Diana was preceded in death by her husband Frank Chesley, her parents Mary Jones Cade, William Lee Dawdy and her step mother Betty Dawdy and one step brother, Mark Chenoweth. She is survived by one son, Michael (Ramona) Chesley of Albuquerque, NM; one daughter, Mary (Brad Manuel) Chesley of Ville Platte, La.; two grandchildren, Alexander and Isabella Chesley; one brother, David Cade of The Woodlands, Tx; a step-daughter, Mary Jo Broussard (Scott) Speier of Bethesda, Md., one step-sister, Marsha (Mort) Doppelt of Wellington, Fl. and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
A memorial service will be held on July 30. 2019 at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse, Illinois. Visitation begins at 10:00am with the service at 11:00am. Memorials are suggested to be made in Diana's name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Illinois College in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 30, 2019