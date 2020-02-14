Services
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
Diana Kay Foreman


1951 - 2020
Diana Kay Foreman Obituary
Diana Kay Foreman

Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Diana Kay Foreman, 68, who passed away on February 14, 2020.

Reverend Gilbert Dutel, Pastor of St. Edmond Catholic Church will conduct the funeral services.

Inurnment will take place in Fountain Memorial Mausoleum at a later date.

Kay retired from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department after more than twenty years of service and then went on to retire from the Lafayette Parish School Board. Kay was a charter member of the Krewe of Xanadu and served as Queen Xanadu XXVIII. As a lifelong Mardi Gras enthusiast, she enjoyed attending various Mardi Gras events and functions with her Xanadu sisters.

Kay was a loving sister, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Konner.

Kay, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Gardy Abshire, Sr. and the former Theresa LeBlanc.

She is survived by her son, Brady Laviolette and his wife, Shelley; daughter, Eryn Laviolette McBride and her husband, Mitchell; one grandson, Konner Joseph McBride; siblings, Charles (Lois) Abshire, Gardy (Michelle) Abshire, Jr., Audrey Houston, Lawrence (Darlene) Abshire, and Paula (Eddie) Goodman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; former spouse, Glenn Laviolette; her husband, Michael Foreman, and brothers, Karl and Patrick Abshire.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 9:00 am until time of service. A rosary will be held on Monday at 12:00 Noon.

Pallbearers will be Charles Abshire, Gardy Abshire, Jr., Lawrence Abshire, Mitchell McBride, Bobby Abshire and Konner McBride.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Foreman family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
