Diane Mathews Menard
Lafayette - A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in DOWNTOWN Lafayette, for Diane Mathews Menard, 76, who passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her residence in Lafayette.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of service.
Deacon Art Bakeler with Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include her four children, Carla Menard Glover (Andrew), Stacy Menard (Kim), Angela Menard Meche (Blake), and Dana Menard; the father of her children, Floyd Menard; her grandchildren, Evan, Matthew, Paul, Elizabeth, Ian, Jacob, and Alex; her brother, Michael Mathews; her sister-in-law, Kathy Domingue Mathews; her godson, Brian Baker (Debbie); and many beloved family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Haywood Mathews and Hilda Grossie Mathews; and her sister and brother-in-law, Linda Mathews Baker and Roy Baker.
Memorial contributions can be made in Diane's name to LARC, 200 Greenleaf Drive, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70506.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Menard family to her family and friends who have supported and loved Diane throughout the years.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019