Diann Ogan
Diann Ogan

Diann Ogan passed away peacefully, at her home in Gretna, on August 16, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" Ogan. Mother of Dennis Ogan (Anne), Susan Krieg (George) and the late Kevin Bryan Stroud. Step-mother of David Ogan. Grandmother of Jack and Mason Ogan, Logan and Addison Krieg. Sister of Donna Landry (Connie). Daughter of the late Annie Dautriel Wilkins and John Wilkins. Also survived by other loving relatives and friends.

Diann was a retired pediatric nurse who served the patients and parents of Westside Pediatric Clinic. She was a parishioner of St. Cletus Catholic Church in Gretna and was active at many levels. She was also a member of Stonebridge Garden Club. She touched so many lives during her years and while her passing is sorrowful, her life and legacy will be celebrated.

A visitation will be held at St. Cletus Catholic Church, 3600 Claire Avenue in Gretna on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 10am to 11am, followed by a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at the church. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery on Carmel Drive in Lafayette, LA for 3pm.

Those in attendance are reminded to wear their own mask and practice distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Institute for Cancer Research (www.aicr.org). Diann also encourages anyone with cancer to "Stay Positive".

Mothe Funeral Home is assisting the family during this difficult time. Family and friends are encouraged to share their condolences, stories and memories by visiting: www.mothefunerals.com.




Published in The Advertiser from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Cletus Catholic Church
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
St. Cletus Catholic Church
AUG
19
Interment
03:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
