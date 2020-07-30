1/1
Dianne Marie Champagne
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianne Marie Champagne

Breaux Bridge - A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in Breaux Bridge for Dianne Marie Champagne, 71, who passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her residence.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 9:30 am until the time of service on Saturday.

Deacon Marcel "Butch" Hebert will officiate at the Memorial Service. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery No. 2 in Breaux Bridge.

Dianne was an employee of Lafayette General Medical Center, as well as the Burdin Riehl Center for 42 years. She never regretted one day working in the medical field. Dianne always made sure everyone was taken care of - she was known for providing birthday cakes for everyone's birthday and bringing her famous candies to Christmas. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her sister, Debbie (Mike) Badeaux; brother, Henry J. Champagne; nephew, Kevin P. Poirrier; and great niece, Kalyn R. Poirrier.

She was preceded in death by her father, Antoine Champagne; mother, Mary Tauzin Champagne; step niece, Rachel B. Bonomi; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Antoine Tauzin; and paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. J. B. Champagne.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana and her care givers, Laura Bernard and Terry Levergne for the compassionate care given to her during her time of need.

Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved