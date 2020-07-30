Dianne Marie Champagne



Breaux Bridge - A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in Breaux Bridge for Dianne Marie Champagne, 71, who passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her residence.



The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 9:30 am until the time of service on Saturday.



Deacon Marcel "Butch" Hebert will officiate at the Memorial Service. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery No. 2 in Breaux Bridge.



Dianne was an employee of Lafayette General Medical Center, as well as the Burdin Riehl Center for 42 years. She never regretted one day working in the medical field. Dianne always made sure everyone was taken care of - she was known for providing birthday cakes for everyone's birthday and bringing her famous candies to Christmas. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



She is survived by her sister, Debbie (Mike) Badeaux; brother, Henry J. Champagne; nephew, Kevin P. Poirrier; and great niece, Kalyn R. Poirrier.



She was preceded in death by her father, Antoine Champagne; mother, Mary Tauzin Champagne; step niece, Rachel B. Bonomi; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Antoine Tauzin; and paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. J. B. Champagne.



The family would like to extend special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana and her care givers, Laura Bernard and Terry Levergne for the compassionate care given to her during her time of need.



Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.









