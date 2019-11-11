|
|
In Loving Memory
D.K. Beau Mosing II
October 22, 1982 - November 14, 2008
"Failure Isn't the Opposite of Success - It's a Part of Success"
Dear Son,
A day doesn't end that
we don't think and speak of you.
Pilot License, Offshore Survival Certification, Graduate from the American University in Dubai - Bachelor of Business administration concentration in Management, - Working Offshore in the North Sea, - Design and overseeing the construction of Frank's International, Inc.'s office in Norway, - Only Mosing to work full time overseas and offshore.
You were motivated to do your best to honor the legacy of your great grandparents; Frank and Jessie Mosing, grandparents; Donald & Janice Mosing and your father: Keith Mosing
You had your entire life ahead of you and we looked forward to what you would accomplish
Your trust, loyalty and love of family were to be your demise -
Jealousy is a dangerous emotion
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019