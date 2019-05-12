|
|
Dolores C. Howard
New Iberia - A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Dolores C. Howard, age 91, at 10:30 am on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Fr. William Blanda officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Sunday with a Rosary at 6:00 pm. The funeral home will reopen at 8:00 am on Monday until service time.
A native of Salem, IL and resident of Broussard, Mrs. Howard passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Camelot of Broussard Assisted Living.
Dolores was a kind and caring woman who worked hard in life to raise her family and grow a business. She and her late husband, John, married in Salem, IL in the mid 1940's and followed the Oil Field around the United States until finally settling in New Iberia. In 1955 they successfully established and ran Howard Trucking.. During that same time, she was also raising her six children. Dolores was a loving, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She adored her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren and was proud of each and every one. She looked at her family as her greatest accomplishment in life. Dolores will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her. She was the epitome of class, beauty, love, and gracefulness
She is survived by her children, John M. Howard and wife Phyllis of Broussard, Van J. Howard and wife Todi of Youngsville, Stephen C. Howard and wife Kathleen of Broussard, Kara H. Kirkpatrick and husband Steven of Youngsville, Jennifer H. Hebert and husband Tommy, of Lafayette, and Keith P. Howard of Lafayette; sisters, Betty Lewis of Mountain Home, AR and Dorene Cox of Salem, IL; grandchildren, John Michael Howard, Marc Howard, Elizabeth Webster, Van Howard, Jr., Stacey Mula, Loreal Migues, Kyle Howard, Brent Howard, Candace Broussard, Katie Kirkpatrick, Brittany Kirkpatrick, Cody Kirkpatrick, Ryan Kirkpatrick, Christine Miller, and Skye Williamson; and twenty-six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Clinton Howard; parents, Van and Dora Costilow; brother, Van Costilow, Jr.; and sister, Faye Gardner.
Pallbearers will be Van Howard, Stephen Howard, Keith Howard, John Michael Howard, Cody Kirkpatrick, Ryan Kirkpatrick, Van Howard, Jr., and Marc Howard.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Howard and Dillon Miller.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 12, 2019