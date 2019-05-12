Services
Evangeline Funeral Home
314 E Saint Peter St
New Iberia, LA 70560
(337) 364-1881
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Evangeline Funeral Home
314 E Saint Peter St
New Iberia, LA 70560
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, May 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Evangeline Funeral Home
314 E Saint Peter St
New Iberia, LA 70560
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
8:00 AM
Evangeline Funeral Home
314 E Saint Peter St
New Iberia, LA 70560
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores C. Howard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dolores C. Howard Obituary
Dolores C. Howard

New Iberia - A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Dolores C. Howard, age 91, at 10:30 am on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Fr. William Blanda officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Sunday with a Rosary at 6:00 pm. The funeral home will reopen at 8:00 am on Monday until service time.

A native of Salem, IL and resident of Broussard, Mrs. Howard passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Camelot of Broussard Assisted Living.

Dolores was a kind and caring woman who worked hard in life to raise her family and grow a business. She and her late husband, John, married in Salem, IL in the mid 1940's and followed the Oil Field around the United States until finally settling in New Iberia. In 1955 they successfully established and ran Howard Trucking.. During that same time, she was also raising her six children. Dolores was a loving, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She adored her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren and was proud of each and every one. She looked at her family as her greatest accomplishment in life. Dolores will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her. She was the epitome of class, beauty, love, and gracefulness

She is survived by her children, John M. Howard and wife Phyllis of Broussard, Van J. Howard and wife Todi of Youngsville, Stephen C. Howard and wife Kathleen of Broussard, Kara H. Kirkpatrick and husband Steven of Youngsville, Jennifer H. Hebert and husband Tommy, of Lafayette, and Keith P. Howard of Lafayette; sisters, Betty Lewis of Mountain Home, AR and Dorene Cox of Salem, IL; grandchildren, John Michael Howard, Marc Howard, Elizabeth Webster, Van Howard, Jr., Stacey Mula, Loreal Migues, Kyle Howard, Brent Howard, Candace Broussard, Katie Kirkpatrick, Brittany Kirkpatrick, Cody Kirkpatrick, Ryan Kirkpatrick, Christine Miller, and Skye Williamson; and twenty-six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Clinton Howard; parents, Van and Dora Costilow; brother, Van Costilow, Jr.; and sister, Faye Gardner.

Pallbearers will be Van Howard, Stephen Howard, Keith Howard, John Michael Howard, Cody Kirkpatrick, Ryan Kirkpatrick, Van Howard, Jr., and Marc Howard.

Honorary pallbearers will be John Howard and Dillon Miller.

To view the on-line obituary, video tribute, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.

Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now