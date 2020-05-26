Services
Gossen Funeral Home Inc
504 N Polk St
Rayne, LA 70578
(337) 334-3141
Visitation
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gossen Funeral Home Inc
504 N Polk St
Rayne, LA 70578
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
6:30 PM
Gossen Funeral Home Inc
504 N Polk St
Rayne, LA 70578
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
8:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 28, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Leo IV Catholic Church
Roberts Cove, LA
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
St. Leo IV Cemetery
Roberts Cove, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Habetz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Zaunbrecher "Bubbles" Habetz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Zaunbrecher "Bubbles" Habetz Obituary
Dolores "Bubbles" Zaunbrecher Habetz

Roberts Cove, LA - A Private Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 2:00 pm at St. Leo IV Catholic Church in Roberts Cove for Dolores "Bubbles" Zaunbrecher Habetz, 89, who died peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her residence in Roberts Cove with her family by her side.

Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside services that will be held at St. Leo IV Cemetery in Roberts Cove, LA., following the private Mass. The family invites the public to the visitation at Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm, with a rosary at 6:30, and on Thursday, May 28 from 8:00 am until time of service.

Survivors include her seven children: Jules and wife, Claudia, of Vinton, LA; Chris and wife, Kim, of Vinton; Celeste Lalande and husband, Paul, of Church Point; Damian and wife, Dinah, of Roberts Cove; Fred and wife, Joan, of Vinton; Jackie Valdetero and husband, Doug, of Roberts Cove; and Connie Bossier and husband, Kevin, of Roberts Cove; 19 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and one brother, Steve Zaunbrecher of Roberts Cove.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Philip; her parents, Charles and Bertha Dischler Zaunbrecher; one sister, Jane Zaunbrecher Leleux; three brothers, Fr. Charles Zaunbrecher, Vincent Zaunbrecher, and William "Billy" Zaunbrecher; and one grandchild, Broc Habetz.

Donations may be made in her honor to Notre Dame High School, 910 North Eastern Avenue, Crowley, LA. 70526 or Our Lady's Catholic School Gymnasium Fund, 1111 Cypress St., Sulphur, LA 70663 in memory of Broc Habetz.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.
Published in the The Advertiser from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -