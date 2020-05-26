|
Dolores "Bubbles" Zaunbrecher Habetz
Roberts Cove, LA - A Private Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 2:00 pm at St. Leo IV Catholic Church in Roberts Cove for Dolores "Bubbles" Zaunbrecher Habetz, 89, who died peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her residence in Roberts Cove with her family by her side.
Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside services that will be held at St. Leo IV Cemetery in Roberts Cove, LA., following the private Mass. The family invites the public to the visitation at Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm, with a rosary at 6:30, and on Thursday, May 28 from 8:00 am until time of service.
Survivors include her seven children: Jules and wife, Claudia, of Vinton, LA; Chris and wife, Kim, of Vinton; Celeste Lalande and husband, Paul, of Church Point; Damian and wife, Dinah, of Roberts Cove; Fred and wife, Joan, of Vinton; Jackie Valdetero and husband, Doug, of Roberts Cove; and Connie Bossier and husband, Kevin, of Roberts Cove; 19 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and one brother, Steve Zaunbrecher of Roberts Cove.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Philip; her parents, Charles and Bertha Dischler Zaunbrecher; one sister, Jane Zaunbrecher Leleux; three brothers, Fr. Charles Zaunbrecher, Vincent Zaunbrecher, and William "Billy" Zaunbrecher; and one grandchild, Broc Habetz.
Donations may be made in her honor to Notre Dame High School, 910 North Eastern Avenue, Crowley, LA. 70526 or Our Lady's Catholic School Gymnasium Fund, 1111 Cypress St., Sulphur, LA 70663 in memory of Broc Habetz.
