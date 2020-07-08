Don J. LeFebvre, Sr.
Carencro - Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Don J. LeFebvre, Sr., age 75, who passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens. Pastor Ralph Manecke will officiate at the services.
Mr. LeFebvre was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Carencro. A devoted Christian, he was a member of Christ Gospel Church and would donate to missionaries in China. A veteran of the military, Mr. LeFebvre proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
Survivors include his devoted wife of fifty-three years, Carolyn Grace LeFebvre of Carencro; one son, Donald "Donnie" LeFebvre, Jr. and his wife, Stacy, of Jonesville; two daughters, Karen Guarino of Carencro and Deborah LeFebvre of Jena; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and one brother, Bruce Joseph LeFebvre, Sr. and his wife, Thoie, of Destrehan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry LeFebvre, Jr. and the former Ruth Funes; and one brother, Harry Joseph LeFebvre, III.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Thursday until service time on Thursday.
