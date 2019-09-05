Services
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette, LA 70507
(337) 706-8941
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Gallant Fields of Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Don "D.w." Rushing Jr.

Don "D.w." Rushing Jr. Obituary
Dow "D.W." Rushing, Jr.

Lafayette - Memorial Services will be held Sept. 7, 2019 at 10 am in Gallant Fields of Greenlawn Memorial Gardens for Dow "D.W." Rushing Jr., 92, who passed away Sept. 3, 2019. Military funeral honors will be presented.

Survivors include two sons, Randy and Larry Rushing; two daughters, Linda Rushing and Susan Champagne; nine grandchildren, Michelle Rushing, Shana Breaux, Laura Rushing, Amanda Boudreaux, Jason Domingue, Rachel Fusselman, Kaylie Rushing, Brandon Champagne, and Randy Rushing; and twelve great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Rushing; and his parents, Rose and Dow Rushing, Sr.

D.W. was a native of Marion, La., and a longtime resident of Lafayette. He was a proud United States veteran, retiring from the U.S. Army with 25 years of service. He also served in the U.S. Air Force for five years.

Walters Funeral Home, (337-706-8941; waltersfh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 5, 2019
