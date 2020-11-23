1/1
Donald D. Bejeaux
1929 - 2020
Donald D. Bejeaux

Lafayette - Memorial Services will be held at a later date for Donald Daniel Bejeaux, 91, who passed away on November 19, 2020.

Mr. Bejeaux, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Antoine Bejeaux and the former Augustine Thibodeaux.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Mary Dolores LeBlanc Bejeaux.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Bejeaux family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.






Published in The Advertiser from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Delhomme Funeral Home
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
