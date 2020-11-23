Donald D. Bejeaux
Lafayette - Memorial Services will be held at a later date for Donald Daniel Bejeaux, 91, who passed away on November 19, 2020.
Mr. Bejeaux, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Antoine Bejeaux and the former Augustine Thibodeaux.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Mary Dolores LeBlanc Bejeaux.
