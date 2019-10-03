|
Donald Gene Olivier, Sr.
Lafayette - Donald Gene Olivier, Sr. passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus at the home of his daughter Melanie and son-in-law Dr. Charles Mason in Ruston, LA on September 27, 2019. He was 84 years old.
He was a loving husband to Patricia Olivier (deceased). Son of Wilton Joseph Olivier (deceased) and Inez Melancon Olivier (deceased). Only brother to 7 sisters: Mildred De Spain (deceased), Joyce Moulis (deceased), Lois Resweber, Betty LeBlanc (deceased), JoAnn Beyt and husband Bert, Carolyn Pawlowski and husband John, and Peggy Mills. Beloved father to Melanie Olivier Mason and husband Charles, Donald Olivier, Jr. and wife Hiliary, Kenneth Olivier (deceased), Chris Olivier, and Simone Olivier. Beloved grandfather to Sam Mason and wife Sabira, Angel Chaudhry, Alayna Mason Colvin and husband Josh, Jack Storment, Emily Storment, and Liam Holquin. Beloved great-grandfather to Charlie Mason, Isaiah Mason, Noah Mason, Miraiah Mason, Semetey Mason and Lilly Colvin. Uncle to many nieces and nephews whom he loved.
Donald grew up in St. Martinville, LA. He joined the US Army right out of high school. He was a Veteran of the Korean War Era. He married the love of his life Patricia on January 28, 1956, in Bronx, New York. They were married for 59 years. Donald is a graduate of SLI (ULL) with a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering and later with a Masters Degree in Engineering Management USL (ULL). He loved his profession and practiced it for many years. Donald loved children and in his later years enjoyed tracing the roots of the Olivier family.
A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Lafayette Memorial Peace Chapel Mausoleum located at 2111 W. Pinhook in Lafayette, LA. The visitation will begin at 2:00 PM with a Memorial Service at 3:00 PM.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ronnie Jenkins, his wife Judy and staff for many years of loving care. The family would also like to thank the staff and special staff member Cherry Timber at Compassus Hospice in Ruston, LA for their excellent and loving care.
Published in the The Advertiser on Oct. 3, 2019