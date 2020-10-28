Donald "Donnie" J. Millett
Pearland, TX - Donald "Donnie" J. Millett, 59, of Pearland, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, October 25, 2020 after a month's long battle with pulmonary hypertension and liver cancer. He was surrounded by family at the time of his death. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 14 years, Gina Ray Millett, his sister, Yvonne Millett Kees and her husband, Dale, of Lafayette, Louisiana; and his brother, Tommy Millett and his wife, Donna Deal Millett, also of Lafayette, Louisiana.
Funeral services will be Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Helen Catholic Church, 2209 Old Alvin Rd., Pearland, Texas. Visitation at the church will begin at 11:00 am, a rosary will be recited at 11:30 am, followed by the Memorial Mass at 12:00 noon. An additional memorial service will take place at a later time in Lafayette, Louisiana. Burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery in Lewisburg, Louisiana.
He is preceded in death by his father, Pete Millett, his mother, Shirley Breaux, and brothers, Michael and Kenny.
Donnie was a graduate of Teurlings Catholic High School in Lafayette, Louisiana. He had a long and successful career, having spent more than 35 years in corporate and general aviation supply sales. most recently with Falcon Crest Aviation Supply of Houston, Texas. He was a parishioner of St. Helen Catholic Church in Pearland, Texas. He served on both the St. Helen Pastoral Council and the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston Pastoral Council.
Anyone who knew him knew of his love of baseball, especially being a lifelong New York Yankees fan. He loved LSU football and baseball. His passion for baseball led him to having a small business dealing in sports memorabilia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to: Catholic Charities of Acadiana -St. Joseph Shelter for Men catholiccharitiesacadiana.org
The family would especially like to extend their deep gratitude to Dr. Bindu Akkanti, Jordy Espinosa, RN, and Amedysis Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.claytonfuneralhomes.com
