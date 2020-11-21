Donald Joseph "Don" Guidry
Arnaudville - Funeral services will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at a 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Donald Joseph Guidry, age 85, who passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 in Arnaudville.
Donald Joseph Guidry Sr. was born on January 30,1935 and was a resident of Butte La Rose with his surviving wife Hazel Guidry. Donald worked in the Dredging industry as a Captain and Chief Engineer for many years. He was an avid fisherman, running hook nets and trout lines on the Atchafalaya River. Don was a proud member of the NRA and loved to do woodworks. He paid great attention to detail and was always well dressed. Don leaves a full family to mourn his passing including brother Rylan "Joe" Guidry, sisters Sharon Cline and Sheila Hubbard, three Sons Donald Guidry Jr., Anthony "Tony" Guidry and wife Sophie, Randy Guidry and wife Mavis, and daughter Peggy Guidry and partner Joey Santangelo. Don also is survived by 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by father Polan Guidry, mother Sybil Hall, and grandson Donald Joseph Guidry III.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Monday until service time at noon.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net
.
Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville, 224 Main Street, (337) 754-5725, is in charge of arrangements.