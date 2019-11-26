Resources
Crowley - Donald L. LeDoux, age 53, of Crowley, LA passed away on November 13, 2019 at Lafayette General Hospital. He was a loving son to Melba J. LeDoux and the late James L. LeDoux. He is also survived by his two sisters, Ella Jane Fogleman and Jackie Marie Martin, as well as two beloved nieces and one nephew. Donald will be honored by his family and friends at a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
