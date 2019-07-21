|
Donna Gail Savoie
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Donna Gail Savoie, 72, who passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. The Reverend Brian Taylor, Pastor at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, will officiate the funeral ceremony. Lectors will be Kassi Guilbeau and Waite Reeves, and gift bearers are Tatum Reeves, Katie Weber, and Kylie Weber. Interment will take place immediately following the funeral mass at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation hours will be observed on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Walters Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. A rosary will be prayed on Monday morning at 11:30 a.m.
Mrs. Savoie is survived by her husband, Elmer Savoie of Lafayette; two daughters, Denise Weber and her husband Gregory of Scott, and Kimberly Reeves of Carencro; one son, Troy Savoie of Lafayette; one sister, Geralynn "Toni" Guidry of Lafayette; five grandchildren, Kassi Guilbeau, Waite Reeves, Tatum Reeves, Katie Weber, and Kylie Weber; and one great-granddaughter, Zoe Guilbeau.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Murphy and Alduce Albarado; one sister, Lydia Dejean; and two brothers, Calvin Albarado and Justin "Bob" Arphy Sonnier.
Pallbearers are Steve Albarado, Terry Albarado, Todd Albarado, Tommy Albarado, Waite Reeves, and Greg Weber. Honorary Pallbearer is Dusty Guilbeau.
Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 21, 2019