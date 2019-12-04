|
|
Donna Lynn Trosclair
Lafayette - An Inurnment at Lafayette Memorial Park Peace Chapel Mausoleum will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. for Donna Lynn Trosclair, 57, who died on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at River Oaks Retirement Manor in Lafayette surrounded by her family.
Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include her stepfather, Gary McDaniel, Sr.; her father, John Benny Trosclair; three sisters, Miko McDaniel, Tanya Clark and Tally Bernard; and three brothers, Donnie McDaniel, Gary McDaniel, Jr. and Darryl McDaniel.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Ann Bourg McDaniel; two brothers, Benny John McDaniel and Bobby McDaniel; and her grandmother, Theresa Bergeron.
Donna Lynn Trosclair was born in Houma, Louisiana and was a resident of Lafayette for the past 10 years. She was an innocent woman who loved her baby dolls, balloons and purses. She adored her family and was a loving daughter and sister. Donna will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the McDaniel family to the nurses, staff and doctors at River Oaks Retirement Manor and all nurses and doctors through the years, for their kindness, compassion and gentle care given to Donna and her family during their time of need.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019