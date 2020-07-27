1/1
Donna Teresa Auzenne
Donna Teresa Auzenne

Arnaudville - Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at an 11:30 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville for Donna Teresa Auzenne, age 61, who entered eternal rest on Saturday, July 25, 2020 following a brief illness.

Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. Deacon Barney Lejeune of St. Jules Catholic Church will officiate at the services.

Mrs. Auzenne was a native of Opelousas, LA, a former resident of Missouri City, TX for eighteen years and retired in Arnaudville, LA for the last two years. Donna was a graduate of the University of Southwest Louisiana (now ULL) as one of the first female petroleum engineers to manage an offshore oil rig. She had a long and successful career with UNOCAL and Chevron, having retired two years ago. She was an avid ULL sports fan and supporter, with tailgating as her specialty.

Donna is survived by her loving husband of twenty-five years, Louis Hebert of Arnaudville, LA; her father, Dudley Auzenne of Opelousas, LA; her mother, Patricia LaVigne Auzenne of Lawtell, LA; two brothers, Dennis Auzenne and his wife, Randee, and Jude Auzenne and his wife, Gwen, all of Houston, TX; and two sisters, Ann Adkins and her husband, Rusty, of Lawtell, LA and Debra Williams and her husband, Ron, of Humble, TX. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, family, cousins and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family requests visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday until service time on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the name of Donna Teresa Auzenne be made to the ULL Athletic Association.

*Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that mask be worn at all times while in the funeral home.*

Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville, 224 Main Street, (337) 754-5725, is in charge of arrangements.




Published in The Advertiser from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
3 entries
July 27, 2020
What a great loss and my heart and prayers to her family. I worked with her in the Lafayette office on many occasions and was always remember her skills and dedication. But what I remember most was that Donna was always so upbeat and forever had a wonderful smile and she was most willing to speak up with great outside the box ideas. So wonderful and will be so missed.
John donohue
Coworker
July 27, 2020
Donna will be missed by many. I worked with her at Unocal in the Drilling and Production groups and we started together at about the same time. She was a very strong leader and very smart. But she also took time to spend time with people, she was the coach of our Unocal men's softball team. Our prayers go out to Donna and her family.
Terry Duhon
Friend
July 26, 2020
A heartbreaking day for the Auzenne family, as I have known them all for most of my life. Donna and I were classmates and graduated from high school together and her youngest brother and I are still good friends..My wife and I offer all of the Auzenne family, including Donna's husband and his family our heartfelt sympathy and prayers .
Carl White Sr.
Classmate
