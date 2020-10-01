1/1
Doris Boudreaux
Doris Boudreaux

Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM in St. Edmond Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Doris Boudreaux, 93, who peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Camelot Place in Rayne, Louisiana.

Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.

Reverend Joe Campion, SSJ, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her children, André Delahoussaye and her husband Marcus, Gerard Boudreaux and his wife Joyce, and Adrian Boudreaux; six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Boudreaux; her parents, Justilien and Philomene Hebert Vedros; her sisters, Vivian Babineaux and Mercy LeBlanc; and her daughter in law, Yody Boudreaux.

A native of Lockport and a resident of Lafayette most of her life, Doris was a parishioner of St. Edmond Catholic Church and a member of the St. Edmond Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Golden Age Club, Sea Saws Square Dance Club, New Iberia Dance Club and Cajun Steppers. Doris will be remembered for her love of dancing and especially the love she had for her family.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of service.

A Rosary will be prayed on Friday at 7:30 PM in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made in Doris Boudreaux's name to Hospice of Acadiana.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Boudreaux family to the assisted living staff of Camelot of Broussard for the exceptional care and support they gave to Doris while she lived there.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311






Published in The Advertiser from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
