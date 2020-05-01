|
|
Doris Case Froisy
Lafayette - New Iberia - Private services were held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Pellerin Funeral Home for the immediate family of Doris Case Froisy, 87, who passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Azalea Estates in New Iberia, Louisiana.
Doris was born at Bayou Chene, St. Martin Parish, Louisiana on February 2, 1933 to George Elvin Case, Sr. and Thelma Larson Case. Her family moved to New Iberia from Bayou Chene in the mid 1940's. Doris graduated from New Iberia High School Class of 1951. After graduation she began her career as a legal secretary. She worked for several law firms until she retired from Caffery, Duhe and Davis and moved to Lafayette to work for the Honorable, W. Eugene Davis. After a long career, she retired from the U.S. Court of Appeals Fifth Circuit.
In her retirement years she enjoyed traveling and gardening. Doris took much pride in her beautiful yard.
In February of this year, she moved to Azalea Estates Assisted Living Community in New Iberia.
She is survived by her children, Bobbie Verret (Glynn) of New Iberia, Beth Comeaux (Mousey) of New Iberia and Karl Froisy (Carol) of Holly Ridge, North Carolina. Three grandsons, Charlie Verret (Amy) of Broussard, Jeremy Verret of Cary, North Carolina, and John Froisy of Holly Ridge, North Carolina. Two step grandchildren, Ashlee Gary (Chad) of New Iberia and Shane Comeaux of Youngsville. Five great grandchildren, Emily, Aaron and Alex Verret of Broussard, Nick and Spencer Verret of Denham Springs, Louisiana and four step great grandchildren, Lindsay Comeaux and Elise Gary of New Iberia and Kai and Kamden Comeaux of Youngsville; and a host of nieces, great nieces, and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Case, Sr. and Thelma Larson Case, her sister, Evelyn Case Gale, and a brother, George Case, Jr.
The family would like to thank the administration and staff of Azalea Estates and also the administration and staff of Grace Hospice for their loving care of our mother.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in her name to the First United Methodist Church, 119 Jefferson Street, New Iberia, LA 70560 or to Grace Hospice, 217 Rue Louis XIV, Number 100, Lafayette, LA 70508.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA, was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from May 1 to May 3, 2020