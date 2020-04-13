|
|
Doris Christian
Lafayette - Graveside Services will be held for Doris Christian, 90, who died April 10, 2020 at Magnolia Estates.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
She is survived by her five children, Raymond J. Christian (Theresa) of Lafayette, LA, Cheryl Azore (William) of Lafayette, LA, Joanne C. Toliver and Leslie C. Davison (Doug) of Houston, TX and Steve Christian of San Antonio, TX; ten grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; one brother, John Lumus Dennis of Lafayette, LA and one sister, Shirley Mouton of Lafayette, LA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Christian; son, Donald M. Christian; parents, Bertha and Orin Dennis; sisters, Dorothy D. Hamilton, Juanita D. Joseph and brother, Forend Dennis.
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020