Dorothy S. Castille
Dorothy S. Castille

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church for Dorothy S. Castille, 98, who died September 22, 2020 at River Oaks Nursing Home.

Services will be conducted by Father Anthony Anala.

Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery.

Mrs. Castille is survived by her daughter, Juanita Guilbeaux; her son, Antoine Castille (Deborah); daughter-in-law, Loretta Castille; grandchildren, Frederick Guilbeaux, Jr., Michael Guilbeaux, Pamela Bishop, Melanie Chaisson, Renee Castille, Craig Castille and Brian Castille; great grandchildren, Jade Castille, C. J. Castille, Collin Castille, Kylie Castille, Kiana Castille, Harold "Trey" Bishop, III, Brandon Bishop, Lauren Bishop, Sydnye Chaisson and Kyle Chaisson; sisters-in-law, Yvonne Castille and Eloise Castille and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Castille, Sr.; her sons, Francis Castille, Jr. and Juan Castille; her mother, Nora Salsman and son-in-law, Frederick Guilbeaux, Sr.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.




Published in The Advertiser from Sep. 22 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
