Douglas "Keith" Allen
Lafayette - A Graveside Service was held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery for Douglas Keith Allen, 65, who passed away Thursday evening, April 9, 2020 at St. Martin Hospital in Breaux Bridge.
Survivors include his sister, Cathy Allen Farquhar and husband, Jack B. Farquhar of Goliad, Texas; two brothers, Bruce Gregory Allen and wife, Patricia Farnsworth Allen, of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Phillip Allen and wife, Cathleen Allen of Rogue River Oregon; two nieces, Amy Lynn Allen Taylor and husband, Tyson Taylor; and Sarah E. Farquhar; his nephew, Jack B. Farquhar II and wife, Ashley Farquhar; two great-nephews, Holden Rex Taylor and Jaxson Miles Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard C. Allen; and one nephew, William Jackson Allen. His mother, Annabel Skeels Allen passed away 12 days after Mr. Allen on April 21, 2020.
Mr. Allen was born on June 24, 1954 in Houston, Texas. His family moved to Lafayette, Louisiana in 1960. He is a 1974 graduate of Acadiana High School. After graduation, Mr. Allen worked as a grocery bagger until he saved enough money to buy the lawn care equipment that would allow him to go into business for himself. Even though the work could be grueling in the summer heat, he loved being his own boss and took pride knowing that his clients' yards were some of the best-looking yards on the block. He loved his family and loved playing practical jokes. He made the world's best fudge using his "secret recipe" and the entire family would look-forward to receiving their own box every Christmas.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Allen family to the nurses, staff, and doctors of St. Agnes Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Breaux Bridge, and to the nurses staff and doctors of St. Martin Hospital in Breaux Bridge for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time.
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020